Click here to read the full article. YouTube advertising sales for the first three months of 2022 grew 14%, to reach $6.87 billion — missing Wall Street expectations by more than $600 million and representing a major cooling off from the torrid pace the video giant had seen during the COVID pandemic. By comparison, YouTube’s ad revenue was up 49% in the year-ago period and increased 46% for the full year 2021. Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, reported total revenue for Q1 of $68.01 billion, up 23%, and net income of $16.44 billion (or $24.62 per share), down...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO