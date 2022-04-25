ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Details on Florida's property insurance special session remain scant

By Forrest Saunders
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It's been a week, and there is still no official proclamation bringing the Florida Legislature back to address high property insurance prices. Last Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis promised lawmakers were coming back to Tallahassee in May to tackle the reform as prices rise and companies...

