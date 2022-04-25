Details on Florida's property insurance special session remain scant

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Get that resume ready — Well, Secretary of State Laurel Lee can officially hang up the "help wanted" sign. Does that come with a badge? — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law creating a new election police — officially called the “Office of Election Crimes and Security" — that will be responsible for looking into voter fraud accusations and other violations of election law. DeSantis signed the bill at a sports bar called “Rookies” in Pasco County amid a receptive crowd and lots of fellow Republicans. The budget he will sign (let’s assume sometime in late May) includes enough money ($2.6 million) to pay for 25 positions with the new effort.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO