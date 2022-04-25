Details on Florida's property insurance special session remain scant
By Forrest Saunders
wtxl.com
3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It's been a week, and there is still no official proclamation bringing the Florida Legislature back to address high property insurance prices. Last Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis promised lawmakers were coming back to Tallahassee in May to tackle the reform as prices rise and companies...
Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her family have donated more than $280,000 to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election effort amid his crackdown on discussions of race and sexual orientation in schools. DeVos, who served four years as former President Donald Trump's education chief, personally contributed $5,500 to a...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he’ll charter buses for all the illegal immigrants who’re dumped in his state by the Biden Administration and ship them off to Washington DC. Now, Governor DeSantis has something similar up his sleeve. DeSantis says he’ll send the illegal immigrants dumped in Florida...
Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
The GOP-controlled Florida Legislature is throwing in the towel after a public fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, over his desire to draw a new congressional map that would carve up two largely Black districts. Republican leaders acquiesced Monday and said the Legislature will let the governor’s office present...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's Republican-controlled House voted along party lines Thursday to approve a congressional map drawn by the office of right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a move that came after state Democrats staged a sit-in on the chamber's floor to condemn the redistricting plan as unconstitutional and racist.
There's a battle going on between the Walt Disney Company and the government of the state of Florida and it's a little complicated. Walt Disney World is self-governing, with it's own police and fire departments and other municipal services. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is trying to dissolve that arrangement in retribution for Disney's opposition to Florida's new Parental Rights in Education act, or "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans or limits teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in K-12 public schools.
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Get that resume ready — Well, Secretary of State Laurel Lee can officially hang up the "help wanted" sign. Does that come with a badge? — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law creating a new election police — officially called the “Office of Election Crimes and Security" — that will be responsible for looking into voter fraud accusations and other violations of election law. DeSantis signed the bill at a sports bar called “Rookies” in Pasco County amid a receptive crowd and lots of fellow Republicans. The budget he will sign (let’s assume sometime in late May) includes enough money ($2.6 million) to pay for 25 positions with the new effort.
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Ghosts of campaign past — In his first run for governor (as a Republican) nearly a generation ago, Charlie Crist took aim at his Democratic rival, then-Rep. Jim Davis, for missing votes in Congress. His campaign repeatedly ran ads featuring an empty chair rolling around the streets of Washington, D.C.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, Friday, 12:33 PM PT: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Friday that strips Disney of a special district that covers Walt Disney World, after the company came out publicly against the state’s parental rights law.
It’s unclear what the ultimate financial impact will be on Disney, but Democrats have warned that dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District could leave Florida’s Orange or Osceola counties to pay the district’s existing debts.
DeSantis, standing at a lectern with the message “Freedom from Indoctrination,” accused Disney of pushing an LGBTQ agenda. DeSantis claimed the company had an...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis′ deepening feud with Walt Disney World is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals that virtually nothing is off limits as he plots his political future. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated an acute willingness to...
The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday gave final passage to a bill that would dissolve Walt Disney World's private government, handing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory in his feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to a measure that critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law.
Efforts by Florida Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis to revoke Disney World’s decades-old governing agreement could force local governments to raise taxes for thousands of residents in neighbouring counties who are forced to shoulder hundreds of millions of dollars in Disney’s debt obligations, according to local officials.The state’s Republican-dominated state legislature is likely to quickly approve a measure during a special legislative session that would eliminate the governing structure for the company’s sprawling theme park properties in 2023. It passed the state Senate on 20 April.Florida officials warn that dissolving the Reedy Creek Development District – which the Walt...
Connecticut lawmakers have passed a bill to limit solitary confinement in state prisons, among other bills. The bill was approved late Thursday night. Gov. Lamont vetoed last year's version of the bill, but the new one has the support of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The approved changes, however, are...
Kansas will be tightening its rules for adults receiving food assistance even though critics have warned that its new law is so sloppily written that it will apply to thousands more people than supporters intended.
Hello and welcome to Thursday. Spotlight — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who keeps brushing aside questions about 2024 — touched down Wednesday in Nevada, one of the early battleground states of the presidential campaign. If you recall, he was supposed to be one of the headliners at a well-known annual Nevada GOP event last August but scrapped his visit because of a potential tropical storm.
Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosThe better a community's economic outlook, the healthier its people.That's the main takeaway from new county health rankings released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.Zoom in: Sarasota County is the healthiest county in the Tampa Bay area, according to the comprehensive review of health factors and outcomes.Among the county's strengths are its access to exercise opportunities, its low teen birth rate and the percentage of residents who get mammography screenings and flu vaccinations.The big picture: Generally, most of Florida's southwest coast ranks high on health outcomes (length and quality of life) and factors (things like access to education, living-wage jobs, quality clinical care, good food, parks and affordable housing) compared with the rest of the state.Go deeper: Here are the fact sheets for the counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Polk, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.
Comments / 0