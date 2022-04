Rawhide dropped the first game of a two-week road trip by a score of 9-4. Visalia scored early, but could not hold onto the lead. Jordan Lawlar hit his fourth home run of the season, but the ball never left the ballpark. His hit bounced off the centerfield wall and rolled back towards the infield. Lawlar was able to score on the inside the park homerun, which was his first since his freshman year of high school.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO