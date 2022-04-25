Three teens hurt in weekend shooting in Norfolk

Prosecutors say Demarcus Malik Mackey believed 23-year-old Stefon T. Grimes was a marijuana dealer. During the attempted robbery, both Grimes and his girlfriend, then-22-year-old Alexandra Mitchell, were shot. Grimes did not survive.
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a girl was found dead inside a home in Hampton, Virginia, Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive regarding a shooting, police said. When they got to the scene, officers and members of...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a suspected killer is behind bars, facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three men. The first victim died in January, the second in March, and a third was found dead in Virginia earlier this month. Police said John Richardson,...
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were responding to a "suspicious situation" at the motel at approximately 12:233 p.m., when they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday, April 22, for allegedly raping a minor. Danny Matthew Goodman, a 54-year-old from Bolivia, Brunswick County, was charged with Rape of a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties with Child for the alleged offenses which began in September 2015 when the victim was nine years old.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after officials said they broke into a bank and stole a vehicle in Jacksonville on Thursday. Christopher Rhodes, 25, of Pacer Lane in Jacksonville was arrested along with Michael Bonnette, 20, of Pony Farm Road, in Jacksonville and Jamari Bonds, 21, of […]
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News arrested a man after investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday night. The Newport News Police Department tweeted that officers received a call about gunshots on the 300 block of 36th Street at 9:44 p.m. When they got...
Comments / 0