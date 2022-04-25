ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Three teens hurt in weekend shooting in Norfolk

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Just...

WECT

Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday, April 22, for allegedly raping a minor. Danny Matthew Goodman, a 54-year-old from Bolivia, Brunswick County, was charged with Rape of a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties with Child for the alleged offenses which began in September 2015 when the victim was nine years old.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in Jacksonville bank break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after officials said they broke into a bank and stole a vehicle in Jacksonville on Thursday. Christopher Rhodes, 25, of Pacer Lane in Jacksonville was arrested along with Michael Bonnette, 20, of Pony Farm Road, in Jacksonville and Jamari Bonds, 21, of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

