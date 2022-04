When it rains, it pours for Tekashi 6ix9ine's targets. When the New York rapper unleashes on his foes, it seems as if it is a never-ending social media cycle, and today (April 27), 42 Dugg is catching the heat. Over the last few days, 6ix9ine has been making his presence known as he continues to antagonize Lil Durk, going as far as sharing videos with "Perkio," Lil Durk's lookalike that he featured in a music video.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO