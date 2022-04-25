ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrah, OK

Oklahoma County authorities search for suspect in Harrah woman’s death

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXiao_0fJu284R00

HARRAH, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The investigation into a Harrah woman’s murder continues.

The 60-year-old was found dead Sunday afternoon, and investigators still don’t know what led to her death.

However, they say the death is suspicious.

Homicide investigation underway in Harrah

“It’s pretty crazy… We were just driving around the corner and we saw a bunch of lights like ambulance lights,” said Sierra Ezekiel, a neighbor. “It was really weird because that stuff doesn’t happen here.”

The woman’s body was found on Catfish Dr., near SE 44th Street.

The manner of her death has not been reported yet.

The victim’s name also hasn’t been released yet, but a neighbor who said she was too upset to talk on camera, told KFOR she was a “great woman and did not deserve this.”

Oklahoma man facing charges for murders of 3 women

On Sunday, detectives quickly detained someone they thought could be the woman’s killer, but have since released him, saying he’s no longer a suspect.

This has left many unanswered questions for neighbors.

“They haven’t told us anything, which I feel like they would or they should let us know like, ‘Hey, you’re good. Your kids can play outside again,’” said Ezekiel. “But, if they’re still looking for somebody, that’s kind of off-putting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-869-2501.

📧 Have Breaking News sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Breaking News Alerts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrah, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Harrah, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Catfish Dr#Breaking News
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy