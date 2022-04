On Instagram, Schumer posted a photo of a Daily Mail story claiming she and husband Chris Fischer are buying a Montecito mansion, writing: "This is not true. I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I’m touring august through the holidays!" Last week, Schumer was met with backlash when she revealed the Rust joke that didn't make the Oscars cut during a Las Vegas performance.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO