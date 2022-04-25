Helping Heroes

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - A bipartisan majority of U.S. voters oppose politicians punishing companies over their stances on social issues, a cold reception for campaigns like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' against Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The two-day poll completed on Thursday showed that 62% of...
The federal government has announced plans to distribute the antiviral pill to additional locations. For Vermonters diagnosed with Covid in recent weeks, more doses cannot come fast enough.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Paxlovid shortage frustrates Vermonters seeking Covid treatment.
Comments / 0