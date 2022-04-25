ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MO

K9 Captures Stabbing Suspect

By Cassidy Bowen
933kwto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of stabbing a man Friday, who was on the run, was tracked down by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and...

933kwto.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Two dead after hit-and-run, suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run in west Wichita that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Police say that around 2:20 a.m., they received a call about a collision between a motorcycle and a green SUV near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd. […]
WICHITA, KS
KOLR10 News

Wright County, MO K9 helped track down stabbing suspect

MANSFIELD, Mo. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office helped the Mansfield Police Department track down a man suspected in a stabbing Friday. A Facebook post from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said a man was stabbed, but the suspect left the area before law enforcement could get there. Wright County deputies brought one of the […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Police locate suspect after Independence woman stabbed in face

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in a disturbing stabbing case. Police first notified the public they were searching for a person of interest considered armed and dangerous Monday afternoon. Police said in a press release that authorities were called to...
BELTON, MO
KTTS

Suspect Skips Court After Stabbing Of Girl In Nixa

(KTTS News) — A man is on the run charged in connection with the stabbing of a teenage girl in Nixa. Joe Dutton has missed his last two court appearances. Dutton faces eight felony charges, including assault, after a crowd formed outside his house in June 2021. KY3 reports...
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wright County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Wright County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K9s
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy