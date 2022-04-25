Bay Co. man appointed FDOT Secretary

BAY COUNTY Fla. ( WMBB ) – Florida has a new department of transportation secretary and he is from Panama City.

Jared Perdue was recently appointed to the post by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Perdue said he credits his career in the transportation industry to his Bay District education.

“Bay County is a very tight-knit community, especially in the city of Lynn Haven,” Perdue said.

Panama City is home to Perdue, who is now in Tallahassee working as the Florida Department of Transportation Secretary. He was born in the area and went to Merritt Brown Middle School and Mosley High School.

“During my time there I played sports, I played football and obviously had a lot of really, really close friends and really enjoyed the experience,” Perdue said. “Had many teachers there my four years in high school that I became very close with, and had a very big influence in my life.”

Perdue wanted a career in engineering after high school.

“I had a pretty strong desire to play collegiate sports and play football at the college level,” He said.

He enrolled at the Citadel, a military college in Charleston South Carolina. There he played football and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

“I had a professor there, that his name is Jeff Davis, he was very, very interested in the Florida DOT and he was instrumental in helping me understand that it was actually a great place to work,” Perdue said.

Perdue began his DOT career as a professional engineer trainee right out of college.

“There are so many opportunities to grow as a person, and grow in your career so it’s been very rewarding,” Perdue said.

As the FDOT secretary, he said his goals are to focus on safety, mobility, and congestion relief. Which is something Bay County residents are very familiar with.

“How do you relieve that traffic, how do you keep up with that growth and it takes relationships, it takes partnerships and it takes working together to find solutions,” he said.

Governor appointed Perdue on April 7.

