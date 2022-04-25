ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See where JD Davison, Keon Ellis land in latest 2022 NBA mock draft

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Alabama’s 2021-2022 men’s basketball season did not go the way many had hoped. The Crimson Tide made the NCAA Tournament, but was bounced in the first round by Notre Dame.

Numerous players are transferring from the program, few are returning and others are entering the NBA draft.

In the latest 2022 NBA mock draft done by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz.

The mock draft features two former Crimson Tide stars in JD Davison and Keon Ellis.

Though they are both second-round picks, it is likely they will be on an NBA roster. Herb Jones on the New Orleans Pelicans is a prime example.

ESPN does not offer explanations for the two picks, but both teams are loaded with young and rising talent. Both Davison and Ellis carry unique skills that could make them valuable players for their potential respective programs.

First … JD Davison

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

