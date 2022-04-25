ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 Update Will Add VRR Support

By Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony confirmed Monday a PS5 update will roll out this week to support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for TVs with HDMI 2.1, which will help make certain games look smoother, crisper and have less lag. VRR is a feature of more...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus First Free PS1, PS2 Games Appear Online

The all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service is just a few short months away, which means we don't have long to wait before we can finally play classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games on our PS4/PS5 consoles. Sony announced the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul last month, confirming a complete rejigging of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Great News for Console Players

Call of Duty: Warzone players on Xbox and PlayStation should find themselves thrilled with a new update that is soon coming to the battle royale game. Since Warzone first launched, the game's overall download size has continued to grow to absurd proportions. So much so, in fact, that a number of Warzone players on console have found it hard to keep the game installed while still trying to play other games. Luckily, thanks to this new update that is about to release, the file size for Warzone will finally be getting scaled back.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Is Rolling Out A Long-Awaited PS5 Update Right Now

Your PlayStation 5 games are about to look a heck of a lot better. Provided you have the kit, of course. PlayStation is currently in the process of rolling out a major update that it first teased earlier this year. Over the next week or so, PlayStation 5 owners can expect the long-awaited arrival of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First May Freebie

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
Person
Tom Clancy
The Verge

You can now queue to purchase a PS5 direct from Sony (Update: sold out)

Update April 21st, 6:33PM ET: Sony has sold out of PS5 consoles for now. A year and a half since its release, the PlayStation 5 is still extremely difficult to get your hands on. Sony has been one of the most reliable retailers when it comes to console restocks, though it usually reserves them for invite-only restocks that you have to register in advance for. This is one of the rare moments where Sony is opening up a public queue, so if you’re still in the market for this rare console, either the disc-based PS5 for $499 or the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, just go ahead and queue up via its direct store to try your luck.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdmi#Vrr#Godfall Marvel#Rift Apart#Cnet Culture
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
SONY
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch Of New Free Games Right Now

You wouldn't think it to look outside (at least here in the UK) but we're officially well into April. I'm not sure where Spring has sprung, though. Not here, that's for sure. Ah well. Bad weather means more excuses to stay in and play video games - and the start of a new month means a new lineup of free PlayStation Plus games.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $200

We have spotted some pretty amazing deals over at Samsung.com. For example, you can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $200 after some instant savings and a couple of extra conditions. However, this deal is even more impressive because it lets you pick up a new and unlocked device for less than what you would have to pay for a new Galaxy S22 Plus model.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Oculus Quest 2 is one step closer to its death

Meta has taken yet another step towards killing off the Oculus Quest 2 for good, as its rebranding efforts consume one of the last holdouts using the Oculus name and logo. The Oculus store is no more and has now been replaced by the new Meta store. Here you can pick up the Meta Quest 2 VR headset (which is functionally identical to the Oculus Quest 2) and the Meta Portal smart display (formerly called Facebook Portal).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy