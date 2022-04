The Katy ISD board of trustees voted to approve the design for renovations to Schmalz Elementary School, which is located at 18605 Green Land Way, Houston, at the April 26 board meeting. The renovations will include the addition of six prekindergarten classrooms, six academic specialty classrooms, one support staff suite and the revamp of the existing school interior. The existing portables will be removed from the campus and replaced by additional green space and the new addition, which will house the new classrooms.

KATY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO