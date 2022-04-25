Participate Learning and Nine Spanish Middle School Partners In NC To Conduct Virtual Model UN Debate With Students To Discuss Impact of Fast Fashion
As fast fashion and fads continue to sweep the globe, many agree that it is causing negative impacts on the environment and perpetuates poor working conditions for textile workers. Participate Learning will bring students together to discuss solutions to this growing problem and will culminate with a $5,000 donation from Participate...business.woonsocketcall.com
