Worcester, MA

Worcester police want to buy drone and despite City Council concerns over equity and privacy, ultimate decision lays with city manager

By Kiernan Dunlop
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Ongoing concerns about privacy and equity have landed the discussion of purchasing a drone for the police department back on the Worcester City Council agenda, but the ultimate decision lies with the city manager. City Solicitor Michael Traynor said that the city council has discussed the police department obtaining...

