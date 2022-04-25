La Grande teen faces 30 charges of sex crimes

LA GRANDE — La Grande police last week arrested a 19-year-old man on 30 counts of sex crimes. The arrest of Joel Phoenix Rogers occurred without incident Friday, April 22, at about 8:43 p.m. on the 2000 block...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A Georgia mom accused of starving her daughter to death will not serve time in jail. Instead, a judge sentenced 30-year-old Porscha Mickens of Buford, Ga., to 20 years of probation on Tuesday, after she accepted a plea deal on second-degree murder and child cruelty charges, per WSB-TV. According to...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
HEPPNER — Morrow County sheriff’s deputy Colleen Nuebert and her partner, K-9 deputy Telly, caught two suspects in consecutive days, earning the praise of District Attorney Justin Nelson. Nuebert and Telly on Tuesday, April 26, caught Darwin David Smith, 34, as he tried to get away. According to...
