La Grande, OR

La Grande teen faces 30 charges of sex crimes

By The Observer
East Oregonian
 3 days ago

LA GRANDE — La Grande police last week arrested a 19-year-old man on 30 counts of sex crimes. The arrest of Joel Phoenix Rogers occurred without incident Friday, April 22, at about 8:43 p.m. on the 2000 block...

www.eastoregonian.com

