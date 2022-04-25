ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur's first distillery is finally open

By Kim Brent
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaiAN_0fJtzV2u00
Sean Clifford watches as long-time friends Pam and Kevin Brummett of College Station sample his wares at a tasting during the grand opening of Clifford Distilling in downtown Port Arthur Thursday. The opening celebration continues through the weekend with tours and tastings of the whiskeys and rums being produced on site by owner Sean Clifford and family. Photo made Thursday April 21, 2022. Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent/The Enterprise)

Sean L. Clifford dreamt of one day opening his own distilling business, digging into his Tennessee mountain whiskey-making roots and bringing his great-great-great grandfather's 250-year-old whiskey recipe to the public.

Thursday, Clifford and family joined with others, raising that very whiskey in a toast "to the success of Port Arthur" in the tasting room of the new Clifford Distilling business.

The grand opening, timed to coincide with the anniversary of San Jacinto Day, which also happened to be Clifford's 50th birthday, kicked off with a ribbon cutting outside before convening inside, where Clifford, surrounded by his eldest son Sean, middle son Zachary and wife Wendy, thanked all those in Port Arthur who helped make the dream a reality.

The list was long, including the Queen family, the Economic Development Corporation, Chamber of Commerce, the Port of Port Arthur, Port Arthur City Council and others. Then the Clifford's received an honor of their own from Governor Greg Abbott, presented on his behalf by Betty Russo.

After his remarks, the real celebration began as son Sean cracked open the first bottles - three varieties of whiskey and two rums, all made on-site at the downtown location on Procter Street.

As son Sean poured the first rounds, owner Sean Clifford talked with guests about the decor of the tasting room and other areas of the venue, most of which were made from materials steeped in Texas history, like the wood from a relative's home damaged in the wake of a hurricane.

The whiskeys and rums are created with two of Clifford's biggest loves in mind - Texas history and the military.

Related: New Port Arthur distillery ferments community connection

The San Jacinto clear and San Patricio dark rums are 82-proof in honor of the 82nd Airborne Division; the whiskeys 101-proof for the 101st Airborne Division.

The whiskeys include the Gonzales, a clear whiskey as it isn't cured in oak -- Clifford says it's essentially Moonshine that's been made to a drinkable level. The Goliad is a single-aged, single-finish whiskey whose name derives from the prisoners of war executed by Santa Ana's army in Goliad, Texas. The San Antonio is their smoothest whiskey, a double-aged variety best suited for drinking straight or on the rocks.

The rums are made with sulfur-free molasses instead of the commonly-used blackstrap molasses, with a sulfuric content that can overpower the sweetness.

Clifford also offered a taste of his newest creation -- one still in the making. It's a malt whiskey made from corn, which will be the only malt whiskey of its kind in the world. It will be called "The Port Arthur."

The opening celebration included tours of the distillery, refreshments, artwork on display and for sale by members of the Artists of Southeast Texas, and plenty of Clifford Distilling merchandise. Outside, the Boss Burger food truck came to join in the event.

Clifford Distilling will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours may vary with special events.

