Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; McPherson; Thomas; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, south central Cherry, southeastern Grant, Hooker, McPherson and western Thomas Counties through 515 AM CDT/415 AM MDT/ At 431 AM CDT/331 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Seneca to 16 miles northwest of Tryon to 11 miles north of Keystone. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mullen, Arthur, Seneca, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Three Mile Lake, Kelso, Shimmons Lake, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Big Lamunyon Flats, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora, Norway and Sand Beach Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 167 and 206. Highway 61 between mile markers 113 and 131. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 203. Highway 97 between mile markers 32 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0