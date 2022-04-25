ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Mitchell County in north central Kansas South central Jewell County in north central Kansas Northeastern Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 314 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Glen Elder, or 13 miles southwest of Beloit, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Cawker City and Glen Elder. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; McPherson; Thomas; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, south central Cherry, southeastern Grant, Hooker, McPherson and western Thomas Counties through 515 AM CDT/415 AM MDT/ At 431 AM CDT/331 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Seneca to 16 miles northwest of Tryon to 11 miles north of Keystone. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mullen, Arthur, Seneca, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Three Mile Lake, Kelso, Shimmons Lake, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Big Lamunyon Flats, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora, Norway and Sand Beach Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 167 and 206. Highway 61 between mile markers 113 and 131. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 203. Highway 97 between mile markers 32 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Montgomery, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Woodson, Wilson and Montgomery Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of south central Nebraska, including the following area, Harlan. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harper, Kingman, McPherson, Reno, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; McPherson; Reno; Saline WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Reno, Kingman and Harper Counties. * WHEN...1 PM though 10 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
HARPER COUNTY, KS
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Power Lines
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Maryland, central, northern, and the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and the panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Southeastern Clay County in north central Kansas * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 416 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Wakefield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Junction City, Chapman, Wakefield, Riley, Milford, Milford Lake and Keats. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 285 and 292. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 3 to 5 inches in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman; Valley; Webster HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Northwest Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Northwest Randolph; Taylor FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Northwest Randolph, Barbour, Taylor and Harrison Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harvey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harvey; Marion; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Marion, Chase, Harvey, Butler, Greenwood, Sedgwick, Sumner, Cowley, Elk and Chautauqua Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches above 5000-ft elevation. Up to 1 inch snow accumulation below 5000-ft elevation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations are primarily expected in the the mountains at and above 5000-ft elevation, including Rogers Pass and MacDonald Pass. A mix or change to wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 4000 feet Friday morning, but with little to no snow accumulation on roads.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PARK COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

