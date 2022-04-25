Severe Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Keith; McPherson; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Arthur, south central Cherry, Grant, northwestern Keith, western Hooker, southeastern Garden and northwestern McPherson Counties through 345 AM CDT/245 AM MDT/ At 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Whitman to 7 miles northeast of Lewellen. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mullen, Arthur, Hyannis, Whitman, Duluth, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Bourquim Hill, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora and Jensen Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 144 and 184. Highway 61 between mile markers 103 and 168. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 182. Highway 97 between mile markers 69 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
