Severe Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Phillips FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following county, Phillips. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 627 AM CDT, Emergency Management reported portions of several roads under water north of Phillipsburg. Affected roads were in the area between West 300 Road and East 300 Road, and Limestone Road to the north to Osage Road to the south. - This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Spring Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Plotner Creek, Plum Creek, and Big Creek. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Phillipsburg, Agra, Kirwin, Long Island and Woodruff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

