Chautauqua County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COWLEY COUNTY At 403 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dexter, or 12 miles east of Winfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Burden, Dexter, Cambridge and Winfield City Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; McPherson; Thomas; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, south central Cherry, southeastern Grant, Hooker, McPherson and western Thomas Counties through 515 AM CDT/415 AM MDT/ At 431 AM CDT/331 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Seneca to 16 miles northwest of Tryon to 11 miles north of Keystone. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mullen, Arthur, Seneca, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Three Mile Lake, Kelso, Shimmons Lake, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Big Lamunyon Flats, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora, Norway and Sand Beach Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 167 and 206. Highway 61 between mile markers 113 and 131. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 203. Highway 97 between mile markers 32 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Phillips FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following county, Phillips. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 627 AM CDT, Emergency Management reported portions of several roads under water north of Phillipsburg. Affected roads were in the area between West 300 Road and East 300 Road, and Limestone Road to the north to Osage Road to the south. - This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Spring Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Plotner Creek, Plum Creek, and Big Creek. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Phillipsburg, Agra, Kirwin, Long Island and Woodruff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Riley, western Pottawatomie, Nemaha, northeastern Clay, Washington and Marshall Counties through 615 AM CDT At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Haddam to 5 miles south of Westmoreland. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marysville, Seneca, Washington, Blue Rapids, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Centralia, Linn, Axtell, Greenleaf, Olsburg, Beattie, Bern, Randolph, Barnes, Summerfield and Morrowville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of south central Nebraska, including the following area, Harlan. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of light snow may result in slippery conditions early this morning.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 3 to 5 inches in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected. * WHERE...The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. However, even lower wind speeds will continue to produce rough waves on American Falls Reservoir early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Vedauwoo and Buford * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

