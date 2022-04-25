ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Savings Financial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7 million.

The Jeffersonville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSFG

