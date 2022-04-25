ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County, State commit $20 million towards Security Square Mall revitalization

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Another big step in efforts to revitalize Security Square Mall.

On Tuesday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones announced $20 million in funding to jump start the process.

“All communities are worthy of investment and capable of revitalization, including Security Square which has long been a central community hub in Western Baltimore County that has not yet reached its fullest potential,” Olszewski said. “With this investment, we are becoming a fully committed partner in the effort to revitalize this critical economic and community anchor.”

Built in the late 1970s, the once bustling mall has become somewhat of an eyesore as many businesses have shuttered leaving buildings that have remained vacant for decades.

RELATED : Efforts to revitalize Security Square Mall are officially underway

Earlier this month, the former IHOP and Bennigans buildings were razed, making way for new additions, including a new Chik Fil A scheduled to open this fall.

Last year, the County opened a new, state-of-the-art Woodlawn Health Center at the O.W.E. Center at Security Square Mall.

“Security Square Mall remains a vibrant place for local businesses and an important part of the community, but the property needs significant revitalization and investment,” Speaker Jones said. “This $20 million investment will jump-start this effort and help bring new life to the community.”

