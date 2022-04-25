Guns are the number one cause of death of children, teens in 2020 says CDC

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — A traffic stop turned deadly in central Minnesota, where police shot and killed a man late Thursday evening. It happened near Bowlus, just north of St. Cloud. The BCA says two officers fired their guns, killing the driver, and hurting a passenger. It’s unclear why the officers started shooting or why they even stopped the car. Investigators say a handgun was found at the scene. A trooper was wearing a body camera. We’re told that video is under review this morning.

BOWLUS, MN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO