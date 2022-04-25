CREST COMMISSION MEETS WEDNESDAY, THREE ORDINANCES ON TAP

Compensation rates for elected officials in Emmet County are set to nearly double beginning next year. That change is the result of a decision by the Emmet County Board of Commissioners last week, and was the result of a process which began last November, when the officials put together a five-person, ad-hoc “compensation committee” to begin reviewing potential changes to the officials’ pay. County administrator Mike Reaves called the current compensation protocol “broken,” in a meeting last year. Salaries haven’t changed since 2009.

