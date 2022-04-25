ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Friars land highest-rated prospect since Dunn, Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins

By Taylor Begley
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College just locked down its highest-ranked prospect since Kris Dunn in Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins.

Hopkins making the announcement Monday on his personal social media accounts.

The 6-foot-6 forward was a top-40 recruit out of high school last year.

Ed Cooley’s Friars are reloading for another March run after making it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years.

