Friars land highest-rated prospect since Dunn, Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College just locked down its highest-ranked prospect since Kris Dunn in Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins.
Hopkins making the announcement Monday on his personal social media accounts.
The 6-foot-6 forward was a top-40 recruit out of high school last year.
Ed Cooley's Friars are reloading for another March run after making it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years.
