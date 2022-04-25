Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) _ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported profit of $9.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30 million.

