Missouri State

Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) _ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported profit of $9.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

