Financial Reports

German American Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JASPER, Ind. (AP) _ German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $9.1 million.

The bank, based in Jasper, Indiana, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $65.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.6 million.

