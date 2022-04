PULLMAN - The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Women's Leadership Guild is inviting all women to attend their 4th annual Girlfriends Gather event on Thursday, May 12, 2022. During the event, the Women's Leadership Guild is aiming to raise $10,000 through donations before giving the money away to a local non-profit at the end of the night.

