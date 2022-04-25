Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds: Vieira says Palace deserved more than a point

Watford welcome back Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia, both of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury. Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue. A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in...
Everton will assess forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has missed their last two matches with a thigh issue. Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph should be available after sitting out last week's defeat by Liverpool as a precaution. Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could return after missing two games with a stomach issue.
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Newcastle United on Saturday. On signing a two-year extension to his contract: "We are in a very positive mood as a family. We love being here and we want to make the club as successful as possible, for as long as possible. I will stay as long as it makes sense for both sides."
Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the season after twisting his ankle in training. This game comes too soon for Patrick Bamford, while Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined. John Stones is doubtful after being forced off by a hamstring issue in Manchester City's 4-3 win...
While I wasn’t exactly at peace with it, I’d kind of had my head around the fact that Jurgen Klopp was going to leave Liverpool in 2024. The news is absolutely fantastic. He is, for me, the best manager in the world and whoever has to replace him will have a very, very tough job. We now don’t have to cross that bridge until 2026, at the earliest.
Nemanja Matic says he is disappointed not to have won any silverware during his time at Manchester United. Earlier this month, the Serbia international told the club he wants to leave in the summer, having decided not to complete an optional third year of the three-year contract extension he signed in 2020.
Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external. The club have also indicated to Napoli they are willing to pay £84m for 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (La Repubblica - in Italian), external.
Jurgen Klopp evoked the memory of Divock Origi’s dramatic late winner at St James' Park in May 2019 as he prepares his Liverpool side for a trip to Newcastle on Saturday. Then, Liverpool were one point behind Manchester City with just two games to go and this year’s encounter is remarkably similar, albeit with five matches left to play.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool is "the perfect place to be" because the club is so relentless in trying to develop. Speaking after signing a contract extension at Anfield, he said: "This club offers a lot. I'm very happy about it. For me, at this moment in time, it's the perfect place to be.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named men's footballer of the year and Chelsea's Sam Kerr women's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA). Egypt striker Salah has scored 30 goals for quadruple-chasing Liverpool this season, including 22 in the Premier League. Australia international Kerr has scored 18...
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will be absent despite a return to training after six weeks out with a knee injury. Defender Max Kilman and winger Daniel Podence remain sidelined. Brighton welcome back midfielder Yves Bissouma after a two-match suspension. Tariq Lamptey is likely to be available after recovering from a...
Cardiff City say they are "disgusted" by racist language from one of their fans aimed at a Swansea City player in a social media video. Swansea defender Joel Latibeaudiere posted on his Twitter account calling for Cardiff to ban the supporter. Cardiff say they have passed evidence to South Wales...
From Santiago Canizares missing the 2002 World Cup after accidently breaking a bottle of aftershave that sliced his foot, to Queen of the South goalkeeper Sam Henderson injuring his shoulder after colliding with a cow, footballers can pick up injuries in the most unusual of circumstances. Hartlepool United midfielder Mark...
Tuesday's midweek action in League One summed up what has been a terrific season in the third tier. At one point Wigan were promoted and Fleetwood were safe from relegation. But by full-time the Latics had blown a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Portsmouth and Fleetwood had dropped right back into trouble after Lee Gregory's hat-trick for Sheffield Wednesday.
