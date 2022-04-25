Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds: Vieira says Palace deserved more than a point

While I wasn’t exactly at peace with it, I’d kind of had my head around the fact that Jurgen Klopp was going to leave Liverpool in 2024. The news is absolutely fantastic. He is, for me, the best manager in the world and whoever has to replace him will have a very, very tough job. We now don’t have to cross that bridge until 2026, at the earliest.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO