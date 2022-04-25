ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queasy does it! The longest suspension footbridge in the world opens next month, spanning 2,365ft across a valley in the Czech Republic

By Ted Thornhill, Mailonline Travel Editor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

For some, just looking at this bridge will turn the legs to jelly.

Sky Bridge 721, named after its astounding length in metres (the length in feet – 2,365 - is a mouthful), is the longest suspension footbridge in the world and is set to open next month.

The structure, in the Czech Republic's East Bohemia Dolni Morava Resort in the foothills of the Jeseniky Mountains, hangs 95 metres (311ft) above the ground at its highest point – and is just 1.2m (3.5ft) wide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YvAY_0fJtsufU00
Sky Bridge 721 (above), named after its astounding length in metres, is the longest suspension footbridge in the world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lxx6n_0fJtsufU00
The bridge is in the Czech Republic's East Bohemia Dolni Morava Resort in the foothills of the Jeseniky Mountains

Needless to say, the website for the attraction stresses that it's not suitable for anyone who's afraid of heights.

Those who aren't, though, are likely to have a thrilling time.

The bridge - which takes the longest suspension footbridge record from the 567-metre- (1,860ft) long Baglung Parbat Footbridge, which crosses the Kali Gandaki River in Gandaki Province, Nepal - is described in a statement as 'a unique experience, offering visitors a breathtaking spectacle and adrenalin rush'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BSEy_0fJtsufU00
The website for the attraction stresses that it's not suitable for anyone who's afraid of heights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4EvY_0fJtsufU00
The suspension footbridge is located just a few metres from the popular Sky Walk - a 55-metre- (180ft) high spiral wooden walkway (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgCEK_0fJtsufU00
Sky Bridge 721 hangs 95 metres (311ft) above the ground at its highest point – and is just 1.2m (3.5ft) wide
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5cH2_0fJtsufU00
Visitors will step onto the bridge at an altitude of 1,125 metres (3,690ft) and off it at 1,135 metres (3,723ft) above sea level

It's surrounded by the 'picturesque nature of Kralicky Sneznik mountain' around 200km (124 miles) east of Prague and 'will give visitors spectacular views of natural landscapes that cannot be experienced anywhere else'.

The suspension footbridge is located just a few metres from the popular Sky Walk - a 55-metre- (180ft) high spiral wooden walkway - and spans the Mlynsky Stream valley from the ridge of Slamnik Mountain to the ridge of Chlum Mountain.

Visitors will step onto the bridge at an altitude of 1,125 metres (3,690ft) and off it at 1,135 metres (3,723ft) above sea level.

'It is a unique technical feat in the Czech Republic,' the statement said, adding that after crossing the valley to the other side of the bridge, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the local nature and the history of the area via a new 2km- (1.2-mile) long educational nature trail called 'The Bridge of Time'.

This features 'augmented reality components and 10 educational panels covering the topics of environmental protection and the history of Sudetenland [a province in northern Czechoslovakia] in an interactive and entertaining way'.

Another notably long pedestrian suspension bridge is the 516 Arouca bridge in Portugal, which is also named after its length in metres.

For more information, visit www.dolnimorava.cz/en/sky-bridge-721.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zm7wP_0fJtsufU00
Sky Bridge 721 is described as 'a unique technical feat in the Czech Republic'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nv56e_0fJtsufU00
Another notably long pedestrian suspension bridge is the 516 Arouca bridge in Portugal, above, which is also named after its length in metres 

