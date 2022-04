MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot and killed, and police say it was a family member that pulled the trigger. The shooting happened just before midnight in North Minneapolis on the 2000 block of James Avenue North. We’re told the suspected shooter was taken into custody. The victim’s identity was not released. This is the 29th homicide in the city this year, and the seventh in just nine days.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 MINUTES AGO