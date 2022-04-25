ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Funeral information for Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visitation will be held Thursday afternoon...

WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Escort held for fallen Cayce police officer Monday morning

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – A somber day in Lexington County as the body of Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew Barr was escorted by fellow officers. Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was escorted from the Lexington County Coroner’s Office by the sheriff’s deputies Monday. Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning responding to […]
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
WJBF

Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
NewsBreak
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
