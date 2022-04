I support students. I support teachers. What I don’t support is a fearmongering superintendent. As a retired educator, I watched closely as Dr. Shreffler took the reins at Marlington, and I took several opportunities to offer him positive feedback for his strong start. While I still support the feedback I gave him at that time, I am deeply disappointed to see his strength as a leader has fizzled out, evidenced by his willingness to use fearmongering to pass a...

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO