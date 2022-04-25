ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Texas K Cameron Dicker viewed as one of the top specialists ahead of 2022 NFL draft

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Texas is expected to have, at most, two Longhorns selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Former Texas defensive back Josh Thompson and kicker Cameron Dicker are both projected to be selected on Day 3. They were the only two Longhorns invited to the NFL combine this year.

While many NFL fans throw a fit about using a draft pick on a kicker, Evan McPherson of the Cincinnati Bengals proved that the move can pay off in a big way last season.

The New York Post ranked the top specialists in the upcoming NFL draft, and Dicker is viewed as the No. 2 kicker. He landed just behind Cade York of LSU.

Could a team save a roster spot by using Dicker as kicker and punter? Made 60 of 79 field goals over four years and averaged 46.8 yards per punt as a double-duty senior. More than 200 career touchbacks on kickoffs.

Nick Sciba (Wake Forest), Gabe Brkic (Oklahoma), and Jonathan Garibay (Texas Tech) were also listed among the top kickers in the draft.

Dicker finished his collegiate career at Texas as the program’s career leader in total points as a kicker. He accumulated 386 points in 49 games, which also ranks as the third-most among any position in Texas history.

Dicker landed fourth in program history with a career field goal accuracy at 75.9 percent.

