Mikel Arteta has praised the role England manager Gareth Southgate played in helping Bukayo Saka get over his Euro 2020 penalty heartache. Saka has stepped up to take and score crucial penalties in Arsenal's last two games after seeing his decisive kick saved in last summer's final against Italy, an incident which was followed by the Arsenal star, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford – who were also unsuccessful from the spot at Wembley – suffering sickening online racist abuse.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO