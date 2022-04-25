ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston’s birth chart: Secrets of ‘Friends’ star’s success

By Kyle Thomas
New York Post
 3 days ago

She’s the girl we’d all love to be friends with.

Few actresses have won the entire world’s hearts as dominantly as Jennifer Aniston. The multi-talented award winner, 53, has had a captivating popularity since she emerged on the mainstream stage with effortless beauty and girl-next-door charm.

She skyrocketed to the crown of pop culture as a result of her iconic role—and haircut—from “ Friends ,” and since the actress has remained at the top of her game for decades, showing that she can do it all . Producing and starring in the award-winning Apple+ television series “ The Morning Show ,” Aniston’s legacy continues to grow ever on.

Just as famous for her talent as her dating history and breakups , the icon has confidently chosen singledom rather than settling . Now open to dating once again —perhaps even outside of Hollywood —the living legend has continued to pursue what makes her truly happy.

So what made Aniston such a powerhouse? Was she destined for heartbreak or will she find true love once again? Join me as we illuminate her stars because I’m a pop culture astrologer and I can see it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25av0m_0fJtptoy00
Jennifer Aniston is an Aquarius Sun.
Getty Images for The Hollywood R
Jennifer Aniston’s birth chart shows she was destined to captivate the public

Jennifer Aniston was born on February 11, 1969. This makes her a social Aquarius Sun with a feisty Sagittarius Moon. Her birth time is listed online, which reveals that she’s a charming Libra Ascendant . Typically I find that celebrity birth times online are different than the ones they end up giving me so until she and I link up directly ( get at me! ), let’s instead focus on what we do know is fact within her chart. When it comes to elements , she is predominantly composed of Air and Fire energy. This amplifies her intellectual aptitude and communication abilities—which are some of the most significant standout aspects within her natal chart.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05phFS_0fJtptoy00 Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunite with ‘Friends Forever’ merch

Upon reviewing her birth chart , there’s an overwhelming theme of immense popularity that runs through it repeatedly. She has a profound and captivating affect on people and the public. She has a hypnotic, mesmerizing influence on others—but because of the strong Libra energy that runs through her chart, it is not intimidating or dominating, but graceful, elegant and friendly . Her Sun and Moon are in an exactly perfect alignment, revealing that she has a stable, confident and cheerful personality and is able to move through life rather fluidly. She is able to tackle challenges as they come, yet somehow find a resilience to remain hopeful, optimistic, poised and active .

Her Venus and Jupiter are in sync, bringing her great beauty and a predisposition to mighty creative talents . With her Mercury smiling upon Neptune, she has a subtle charm that also makes her very inspiring and enchanting. We love to watch her emote and communicate because she’s relatable—but also so refined in how she always delivers it. Her Mercury, which is the planet of communication, also dances with Jupiter, which amplifies her good nature , as well as Pluto, which brings her a strong focus to hone in on whatever she chooses and see it to its greatest depth. In this regard she can be both vastly imaginative as well as probing, perceptive and insightful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BNe4_0fJtptoy00
Jennifer Aniston’s birth chart reveals immense depth about the icon.
AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston’s birth chart shows she had the desire to succeed all along see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VuQCn_0fJtptoy00 Jennifer Aniston’s infamous ‘Friends’ salad goes viral: Here’s the secret recipe

One thing I always find fascinating is the analysis of what gives someone the momentum to pursue something that they’re after—in this case, for Aniston, it is success. For her, she has many planets that directly link with her Midheaven—which is the point in the natal chart that reveals one’s impact upon the world and tends to tie to career and professional success.

Her Neptune, the planet of Hollywood, smiles sweetly upon her Midheaven. Her Mercury stands opposite her Midheaven, amplifying her communication-skills in direct relation to the public. Her Mars fuels her Midheaven, too, which brings her great success and accomplishments in the eyes of the world. Then her Saturn and Pluto also interact with her Midheaven, too! To be honest: all of this is tremendously rare, so of course she’d have some fascinating aspects that have lifted to her such a height of victory.

When it comes to other planetary alignments, her Sun and Mars fuel one another, bringing her great force to funnel toward her goals, as her Sun also holds hands with Saturn. Her ambition was always there—as well as her desire for respect—but she was the one to harness all of this energy in a concentrated and strategic manner to strike every time it counted. Last, her Mars links perfectly with Pluto, further amplifying her intense drive for power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kulk1_0fJtptoy00
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a profound astrological connection.
WireImage
Is Jennifer Aniston astrologically compatible with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux?

Now let’s take a peek into Aniston’s past relationships, shall we?

First off, before we do so, I want to point out one thing in particular that we can glean from Aniston’s chart. One theme that emerges in Aniston’s chart is that there is a sense of distance, insecurity and detachment when it comes to her personal relationships—particularly around intimate romance, trust and vulnerability. Interestingly, though, this doesn’t seem to leak into her friendships, which are one of the most significant and important aspects of her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSXb4_0fJtptoy00
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had a softer and more sensitive rapport than previous relationships.
Getty Images

Aniston previously married twice—first to Brad Pitt and then a second time to Justin Theroux. Brad Pitt, 58, was born on December 18, 1963. This makes him a spontaneous Sagittarius Sun with a calculating Capricorn Moon. I originally wrote about their compatibility in this article . The rapport between them felt based on a lot of similarities, camaraderie, friendship and passion. The relationship definitely transformed them and opened their eyes about who they are, what they want and what life has to offer.

Justin Theroux, 50, was born on August 10, 1971. This makes him a charismatic Leo Sun with a fiery Aries Moon. To be honest, this connection feels much more emotionally enriching, safe and flowing and certainly less tumultuous. There is a sense of fun, experimentation and adventure present, too, but overall it was more grounded, balanced and fair. Even though the connections did not last, I do think that Aniston’s desire for peace and to move forward have brought a cordial integrity as she forged on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flmZh_0fJtptoy00
Jennifer Aniston is going through significant karmic cycles at the onset of the 2020s.
GC Images
What are predictions for Jennifer Aniston?

So what lies ahead for one of America’s greatest stars? A lot, actually! In fact, 2022 is one of the most significant periods of her entire life! This is because Saturn, the planet of life lessons, is moving over her Sun. On one hand, this can make it feel like she’s being tested, but it is also making her stronger. She’s setting down new roots and patterns that will echo out for the coming thirty years of her life.

Also, *drum roll, please* Aniston is also experiencing powerful eclipses in her Ascendant and Descendant—which often denote significant turning points and changes in very important relationships. Sometimes this triggers fated events around union—which could see her entering yet again another important long-term relationship in 2022 or 2023. If she’s ready, as she’s mentioned publicly, the one could be right around the corner. You heard it here first.

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .

