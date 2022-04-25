ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guerneville man identified as crash victim near Petaluma

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
A 31-year-old Guerneville man was identified as the driver who died after crashing into a tree near Petaluma Sunday morning.

Tyler Canales was pronounced dead about 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Old Redwood Highway and Ely Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

California Highway Patrol officers found him outside a Nissan Sentra at the scene, the agency reported over the weekend.

Investigators believe Canales was speeding on Old Redwood Highway when he lost control of the car, drifted off the road and hit the tree.

The car caught fire after the crash, according to the CHP.

CHP officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

