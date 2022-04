COLUMBUS — Additional state money has been allocated to help remove vegetation from Indian Lake, according to Ohio Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton. Along with the $500,000 earmarked for this vegetation removal, Cross announced that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will receive $150,000 in additional funding after an amendment to House Bill 175 was passed in the Ohio legislature. This money will be used to purchase additional dredging pipes that can be used to replace and extend the lake’s current dredging infrastructure, which removes more than 100,000 cubic yards of dredge material every year.

KENTON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO