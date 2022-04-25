ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Driver who left scene of fatal crash seeks to quash statements

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NB1xe_0fJtoitU00
A hearing to suppress statements made to law enforcement by Lima resident John Rondot, who left the scene of a fatal traffic accident in Shawnee Township in October of last year, concluded Monday when Judge Jeffrey Reed took the matter under advisement. Rondot is scheduled to stand trial starting July 19 for his role in the accident which claimed the life of Ethan Dakota Howard. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed on Monday took under advisement a motion to quash statements made to law enforcement by a Lima man who left the scene of a fatal traffic accident in October of last year.

Defense attorney Robert Gryzbowski had filed the motion on behalf of his client, John Rondot, 38, who is charged with failure to stop after an accident on Oct. 16. The traffic accident killed 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard. The charge is a felony of the third degree.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Shawnee Road, near Apollo Career Center. Howard was riding southbound on his mountain bicycle which did not have a rear light or reflector, according to a report from the Shawnee Township Police Department.

Rondot reportedly was traveling southbound on Shawnee Road when he came upon Howard and struck his bicycle in the rear but did not stop. The impact caused Howard to be thrown 170 feet, the police report said.

A passing motorist noticed Howard’s body in the roadway and called 911. Two hours after the crash, Rondot contacted the Shawnee police department and said he had struck a deer near the spot where Howard’s body was found.

Howard died three days later of injuries sustained in the accident.

The motion filed by Gryzbowski alleges that Shawnee Township law enforcement officers obtained a statement from Rondot “in violation of this rights against self-incrimination” on the night of the accident. Statements from Rondot were taken in the driveway of his home on North Napoleon Road.

“The first issue before the court is to determine whether Mr. Rondot was in custody when he was questioned by law enforcement officers,” Gryzbowski said in his filing. “Second, whether statements made by Mr. Rondot were made knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently, so as to waive his right against self-incrimination.”

The motion alleges that Rondot was in custody and should have been issued a Miranda warning of his rights to avoid self-incrimination.

Detective Jack Miller of the Shawnee Township Police Department testified Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court that Rondot at no time was placed under arrest during an interview in the driveway of his home.

Body camera footage taken during the interview was submitted to the judge for review.

Rondot was subsequently indicted by a grand jury in November of 2021. A trial date of July 19 has been set in the case.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Howard, OH
Allen County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Allen County, OH
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC

15 arrested on drug, other charges during “Operation Spring Showers” police sweep

As many as 15 people in Kosciusko County face charges after Narcotics Enforcement Team members and local police agencies teamed together for “Operation Spring Showers.”. Those arrested were from Warsaw, Silver Lake, Pierceton and North Webster and happened after officers received drug-tip information from concerned citizens. The charges ranged...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
155
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy