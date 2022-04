A new round of exploration on the slave ship Clotilda begins Monday, along with a community meeting to discuss the work and its goals. According to information released Thursday by the Alabama Historical Commission, the commission and Resolve Marine plan to begin a 10-day exploration and evaluation project on Monday. The work will include a new high-resolution sonar survey of the site where the ship’s wreckage is buried in mud; a marine geological study; installation of oceanographic monitoring equipment; a biological assessment; a structural assessment of the wreck; limited excavation and collection of wood samples for scientific analysis; and development of a site conservation plan.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO