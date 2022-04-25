ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Hospital to close community vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNwyq_0fJtoGNG00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital’s Community Vaccine Clinic in John Hunt Park will close this week before reopening at a new location next month.

The site at John Hunt Park has been open for two years and has been the area’s primary source for COVID-19 vaccines. Approximately 118,000 doses have been given out since January 2021.

ADPH: COVID still with us, don’t ignore symptoms or delay treatment

The clinic will formally close on Wednesday, April 27. A celebration for clinic staff will be held at 9 a.m. on the day of the closure.

Operations will move to become part of Huntsville Hospital’s Fever and Flu Clinic on Monday, May 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

1 Hospitalized After Huntsville Wreck

One person was hospitalized after a wreck involving a mini bike in Huntsville. Brian Lansing Martin Plead Not Guilty by Reason of …. Brian Lansing Martin Plead Not Guilty by Reason of …. Huntsville Hospital Reports Much Lower COVID Numbers. Decatur Fire And Rescue Teaches CPR Skills To Students. Brian...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Vaccines
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Huntsville, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Hunt#Covid 19 Vaccine#Huntsville Hospital#Community Vaccine Clinic#Adph#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

Fatal motorcycle, semi-truck accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a traffic accident early Monday morning around Highway 72 East and Epworth Drive. Officials say that when they arrived they were told that a motorcycle rear ended a semi-truck. Both were traveling eastbound on Highway 72 East. The motorcyclist, Tommy Seagroves, 32, died from his […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy