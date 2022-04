DENVER — If he worked in the real world, Kareem Jackson might have a decent case of age discrimination. Despite playing good football for the Denver Broncos as a hard-hitting safety the previous three seasons, he had to take a pay cut from $10 million to $5 million last year, and his free-agent market slashed his base salary from $5 million to $2 million this year.

