Chuckey, TN

7-year-old among victims of Greene Co. double homicide, minor suspect charged

By Mackenzie Moore, Murry Lee, Ben Gilliam, Ashley Sharp
 3 days ago

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County.

The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7.

Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that Jessie Allen was a student at Fall Branch Elementary School.

Their bodies have been sent for an autopsy as of Monday afternoon.

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told News Channel 11 that charges have been filed against a suspect who was originally brought in to the GCSD for questioning Monday afternoon.

That suspect was identified only as a juvenile. Armstrong said he could not comment further on what the charges were or about the suspect.

According to a TBI spokesperson, the incident occurred at a home in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt revealed that a call came in regarding the incident around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

At the request of District Attorney Dan Armstrong, the TBI is leading the investigation.

Neighbors in the area told News Channel 11 that the deadly incident has rattled them.

“I know I won’t sleep for a while now knowing it was that close, especially when I find out how close it was,” Rosita King said. “To hear there’s a double homicide, in my backyard basically, it scares me. It just scares me.”

King has lived in the area for six years and found the area of Old Snaps Ferry Road and Ducktown Road blocked to traffic following the double homicide Monday morning.

“If there’s somebody running around killing people, I need to know so I can protect myself, I live right there,” King said Monday afternoon.

Police believe the incident to be isolated.

Other community members also expressed shock – describing the family involved as one that kept to themselves.

“They killed that little boy. Oh my god. He was one I would always see out here with that older woman. I’m shocked. I’ve got a best friend that lives right over there. I’m very shocked,” said Stephanie Edwards.

As of Monday afternoon, the TBI states their investigation remains ongoing.

No one else is facing charges in the double homicide.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details have been released. This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.

