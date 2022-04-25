ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestwood, IL

Former Crestwood mayor sentenced in red-light camera case

Chicago Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison on charges that he took a $5,000 bribe from a red-light camera company executive. Louis Presta, 72, resigned as Crestwood’s mayor in November when he pleaded guilty to felony counts of...

www.chicagojournal.com

CHICAGO, IL
