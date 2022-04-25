Former Crestwood mayor sentenced in red-light camera case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home in the Hegewisch neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place at 5:02 p.m. outside the Sadowski Funeral Home, at 13300 S. Houston Ave.Police said the victim was standing outside the funeral home when a sport-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside shot him. He was struck in the arm.The SUV from which the shots were fired was found abandoned in the 300 block of West 116th Street, and was reported to have been stolen in a carjacking targeting a 44-year-old woman around 9:50 p.m. Monday.Further details about the carjacking were not immediately released.No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Two detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO