Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton senior signs with Catawba Valley fishing squad

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton High School senior Zeb Roberts will continue angling as he furthers his education.

Roberts signed with Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina on Monday.

Zeb Roberts signs with Catawba Valley Community College (Photo: WJHL)

Roberts will join the Red Hawk Nation bass fishing team. You can learn more about the fishing team by clicking here.

