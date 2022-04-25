Elizabethton senior signs with Catawba Valley fishing squad
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton High School senior Zeb Roberts will continue angling as he furthers his education.
Roberts signed with Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina on Monday.
Roberts will join the Red Hawk Nation bass fishing team.
