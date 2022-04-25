ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury asked to consider death penalty in sentence of David Ware

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — The jury is asked to consider the death penalty in the sentencing of David Ware. A sentence could soon be recommended for a convicted cop killer. On Friday night, David Ware was found guilty on several...

