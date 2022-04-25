ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Class of 2022: Math Proves to Be the Fun Choice for Spencer Martin

virginia.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sound of chalk shooshing across a blackboard is music to the ears of University of Virginia student Spencer Martin. His favorite brand, Hagoromo, produces a quiet hush instead of a shrill squeak. It may look like any other piece of schoolhouse chalk, but Hagoromo bills itself the “Rolls...

news.virginia.edu

blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

13-year-old boy to graduate from University of Minnesota with degree in physics

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...
COLLEGES
CBS News

Mask mandates return to college campuses as COVID-19 flares

The final weeks of the college school year have been disrupted yet again by COVID-19 as universities bring back mask mandates, switch to online classes and scale back large gatherings in response to upticks in coronavirus infections. Colleges in Washington, D.C., New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Texas have reimposed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Phys.org

Parents' reactions while helping with math shape young children's achievement

As educators and industry mull strategies for attracting more young adults to math-oriented professions, a new study in the journal Child Development suggests that children's early experiences doing math homework and activities with their parents shape their motivation and achievement. Cultivating a love of mathematics in young people—and inspiring the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Phys.org

13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor's degree from college—with a major in physics and a minor in math. Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Woke MIT realizes it has to reintroduce standardized tests

We wrote last November about MIT, our alma mater, that it "has caved repeatedly to the demands of 'wokeness,' treating its students unfairly, compromising the quality of its staff, and damaging the institution and academic freedom at large." A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion had become an article of faith, with an aggressive program of minority admissions one of the commandments.
COLLEGES
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
Tampa Bay Times

Teach your kids to think critically | Letters

There is so much worry about perceived indoctrination of our kids by agenda-laden teachers, math books, CNN, etc. The solution is easy: teaching your kids to think critically serves them well. We always encouraged our kids to think critically, question everything and see if any idea seems reasonable. Rather than trying to shield kids from subjects such as slavery (and societies’ role in its historical effects even today) or any one of a dozen ideas, I encourage parents to have their kids seek out information from many sources. Our kids should learn about capitalism, socialism, Marxism, comparative religions, slavery and feminist issues, to name just a few. Teach them how to analyze what they are learning and form their own opinions. Those lessons will last a lifetime so they may analyze when something doesn’t pass the “sniff test.”
KIDS

