No. 1 Tennessee-Xavier baseball projected starting pitchers, former Lady Vol on the call

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (37-3, 17-1 SEC) will host Xavier (21-20, 5-4 Big East) Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tuesday’s contest will mark the sixth meeting between Tennessee and Xavier. The Vols hold a 5-1 advantage against Xavier.

First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network+ will televise the nonconference matchup.

Andy Brock (PxP) and former Lady Vol softball player Madison Shipman (analyst) will be on the call.

Tennessee-Xavier projected starting pitchers

  • LHP Zander Sechrist (3-0, 1.78 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Bailey (0-0, 1.74 ERA)

Tennessee enters Tuesday’s contest ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for the fifth consecutive week.

The Vols will host Auburn at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Friday-Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

