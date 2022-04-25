ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

$2.166 billion raised for a ‘Greater Penn State’

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Raising $2.166 billion, Penn State University has surpassed its fundraising goal to create ‘A Greater Penn State’ .

This makes Penn State one of 15 universities nationwide to raise more than $1 billion in three or more campaigns.

The six year fundraising effort includes donations from alumni and friends of the university to a number of colleges, scholarships, buildings, and programs.

“This campaign focused on three imperatives to being ‘A Greater Penn State’: opening doors for access to our students, creating transformative experiences while they’re here, and then parlaying the breadth and depth of the institution to impact the world,” said Rich Bundy, vice president for development and alumni relations at Penn State University.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxkXI_0fJtjK0n00

About 684,000 donors contributed to the campaign.

“The fact that we had the equivalent of six Beaver Stadiums of donors is just an extraordinary testament to the belief that people have in this institution and what we’re able to achieve,” said Bundy.

The donations include:

WTAJ

UPDATE: Missing Clearfield County man found safe

UPDATE 4/25: Matthew Cherry was found safe, according to a tweet from state police on April 25. The original story is below. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ-TV)- State Police are searching for a man they say may be endangered and was last seen Saturday morning. Matthew Ryan Cherry, 46, of Drifting, Pa. Police say Cherry was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman charged with illegally selling alcohol

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol at a gentleman’s club after three enforcement officers went to the club undercover. Shanice Watson, 33, was allegedly selling alcohol without a license under the business/name “Queens Kitchen.” During the investigation, one officer found a planned party she was having at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State College police search to identify two suspects

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are looking for the community’s help to find two men suspected of damaging someone’s car over the weekend. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday night into Saturday morning, April 23. The car was parked on the 100 block of East Foster Avenue at the time. Anyone […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Over $9K in tools stolen from Jefferson County property

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after $9,084 in Husqvarna tools were stolen from a commercial property in Henderson Township. Sometime between April 24 at 7 a.m. and April 25 at 6:45 a.m., an unknown person(s) entered the property located along Paradise Road and stole the following: Husqva 585xp Husqvarna […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police investigating Jefferson County burglary

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after about $8,000 to $10,000 in cash along with over $1,000 worth of plates along with other items were stolen from a residence. State police said that sometime between Feb. 20 and March 3 an unknown individual stole more than $1,000 worth of plates, luggage, a snack […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Jefferson County gas thief

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the hunt for a gas thief(s) they say drilled a hole in a company work truck and stole the gas in the middle of the night. According to state police, Creo Green Energy LLC in McCalmont Township called about the theft happening overnight April 23 into […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
