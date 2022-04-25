$2.166 billion raised for a ‘Greater Penn State’
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Raising $2.166 billion, Penn State University has surpassed its fundraising goal to create ‘A Greater Penn State’ .
This makes Penn State one of 15 universities nationwide to raise more than $1 billion in three or more campaigns.
The six year fundraising effort includes donations from alumni and friends of the university to a number of colleges, scholarships, buildings, and programs.
“This campaign focused on three imperatives to being ‘A Greater Penn State’: opening doors for access to our students, creating transformative experiences while they’re here, and then parlaying the breadth and depth of the institution to impact the world,” said Rich Bundy, vice president for development and alumni relations at Penn State University.
About 684,000 donors contributed to the campaign.
“The fact that we had the equivalent of six Beaver Stadiums of donors is just an extraordinary testament to the belief that people have in this institution and what we’re able to achieve,” said Bundy.
The donations include:
- Eight-figure gifts to name the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing .
- An eight-figure commitment from Gene and Roz Chaiken to grow their scholarship support in the College of the Liberal Arts, making them the largest scholarship donors in the history of the University.
- Support for programs intended to create a more diverse and inclusive Penn State community, including a $15.5 million gift to establish the A. James Clark Scholars Program in the College of Engineering and almost $11 million from donors, matched by more than $13 million in University funds, to endow Educational Equity Scholarships .
- Gifts to name top academic programs and positions, including the Ken and Mary Alice Lindquist Department of Nuclear Engineering , the Peter and Ann Tombros Dean’s Chair in the College of Agricultural Sciences , the Michael J. and Aimee Rusinko Kakos Dean’s Chair in the College of Arts and Architecture , and the John Leone Dean’s Chair in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences .
- Scholarship gifts and matching funds that have created $93.3 million in endowed support for students in the Open Doors programs , designed to help undergraduates overcome challenges on the path to their Penn State degrees.
- More than $25 million in support for the Invent Penn State initiative and other programs that encourage entrepreneurship and economic development across the commonwealth, matched 1:1 with University funds.
- Support that has launched the construction of the new Palmer Museum of Art at the Arboretum at Penn State , expected to be a destination for thousands of students, families and visitors each year and to serve as a home for the nearly $15 million in new art committed to Penn State during the campaign.
- Gifts from Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross , totaling more than $15 million, to name, create and transform spaces across the University, including support for the new Palmer Museum of Art, the Arboretum at Penn State, WPSU, the University Libraries and more.
- More than $160.4 million raised for children’s health by Children’s Miracle Network , Four Diamonds and THON , and through gifts made directly to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital .
- A $25 million commitment from Highmark for research and care at Penn State Cancer Institute .
- Support for enhancing the student-athlete and fan experience through improved facilities , including nearly $41 million raised for the Football Excellence Fund; $7.5 million to create a new field hockey stadium; $5.5 million for Panzer Stadium, used by the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams; $3.5 million for men’s and women’s basketball facilities; and $2 million for the Morgan Academic Center .
- Support from the campaign’s volunteers, including a commitment from campaign chair Rick Sokolov to name the Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center .
- Efforts that brought together donors at every level to support students in need, such as the Tackle Hunger and One Big Week challenges with Big Ten peers, the Student Care & Advocacy Student Emergency Fund , GivingTuesday , and the Returning Seniors Fund for student-athletes whose collegiate careers were cut short by the pandemic.
