ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

On Point(e): Inside The 'Balletcore' Dancewear Trend — Get The Look

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3apf_0fJtj5r900
Alo Yoga/BHLDN

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Over the past several months, ballerina-esque styles have taken the fashion world by storm, with leotards landing on our TikTok For You Pages, pale pink corsets gracing glossy magazines and flowing tutus jetéing into high-end collections. Just last week, Rodarte released their ballet-inspired fall 2022 campaign, depicting a series of Hollywood it-girls including Charli XCX , Taylour Paige and Lana Condor dressed like avant-garde prima performers. Featuring high-fashion takes on ballet staples like lace-up ribbon shoes, flouncy skirts and neat, slick-backed buns, the installment is only the latest instance of dance impacting modern trends.

"We were thinking about things that were a part of Rodarte and in our DNA," Rodarte designer Laura Mulleavy told Vogue of their inspiration, adding that they "wanted to play" with ballet-inspired elements, from classic silhouettes to "a soft pastel color palette."

And it's not just Rodarte. Balletcore, as it's often called, is one of 2022’s most comprehensive and accessible style movements. An amalgamation of several popular trends like body-con pieces, soft colors and sheer, flowing fabrics, feminine dancewear strikes a unique balance between simplicity and style, a fact fashion blogger Chazlyn Yvonne recently explained to Nylon .

"I love this aesthetic because I feel like you can find it almost anywhere," she said after noting that "the goal of balletcore is simply to have fun with the version of ballet that we see from an outside perspective."

From elegant shrugs to pointe-shoe-like footwear, here are three ways to wear balletcore this spring.

  • Play It Tulle

  • Fashion Pointe(s)

  • Shrug it off

JENNIFER GARNER MAKES FANS GO CRAZY AS SHE SHARES HILARIOUS VIDEO DOING BALLET AROUND HER L.A. HOME

Play It Tulle

The most straightforward way to hop on the balletcore trend is by embracing classic dancewear silhouettes and colors –– and what's more quintessentially "ballet" than the tutu? Channel your inner ballerina by sporting a light pink tulle gown that's fitted around the torso with a flowy, voluminous skirt, a wearable nod to the iconic leotard/tutu combo. While any neutral color could successfully convey the just-finished-my-fouettes look, you can't go wrong with soft pink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHeCs_0fJtj5r900
BHLDN
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Selkie's Bubble Puff Dress retails for $325 at bhldn.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCsTN_0fJtj5r900
Lulus
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Lulus' Just Like Royalty Pink Glitter Mesh Skater Dress retails for $78 at lulus.com .

Fashion Pointe(s)

Beyond pink, feminine gowns, no ballerina look is complete without a pair of pointe shoes. Allowing performers to dance on their tippy-toes, pointe shoes are designed to elongate the lines of the body, lengthening the legs for a more graceful look. To capture this elegant effect sans the years of training it takes to actually dance en pointe, reach for a pair of high heels with ribbons that tie around the ankles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RtGf_0fJtj5r900
Lulus
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Lulus' Alta Blush Pink Satin Lace-Up Heels retail for $39 at lulus.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InINv_0fJtj5r900
Neiman Marcus
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Christian Louboutin's Sandale Du Desert 100mm Crepe Satin & Tulle Glitter Red Sole Sandals retail for $895 at neimanmarcus.com .

Shrug It Off

Although feminine frills and ribbons may be key elements of this trend, balletcore also touches on a few more practical elements of dancewear –– rehearsal fashion. For a polished, off-duty soloist look, turn to ballet class for inspiration, rocking neutral-toned sweaters or a shrug layered atop a form-fitting tank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRWKc_0fJtj5r900
Alo Yoga
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Alo Yoga's Thrill Seeker Shrug retails for $52 at aloyoga.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XsxJ_0fJtj5r900
Alo Yoga
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Alo Yoga's Ribbed Cropped Whisper Cardigan retails for $68 at aloyoga.com .

THINK PINK: HOW BOLD FUCHSIA BECAME 2022'S HOTTEST COLOR — SHOP NOW

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara stuns in skinny jeans and head-to-toe designer

Sofia Vergara has wowed fans with a must-see outfit. The Modern Family star took to social media to showcase her sartorial prowess, wearing head-to-toe designer for a casual mirror selfie. The 49-year-old looked breathtaking in a pair of skinny blue ripped jeans, paired with a lime green long-sleeve top with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

So These Are the 5 Dress Styles Everyone Will Wear This Summer

Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Taylour Paige
Person
Lana Condor
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#You Pages
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Alessandra Ambrosio Is Sporty-Chic in Orange Bralette, Neutral Flowy Trousers and Gold and White Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Alessandra Ambrosio shows how to make a casual and relaxed statement in colorful, functional athleisure wear. The model was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles wearing a chic yet sporty look. For the outfit, Ambrosio wore an orange bralette that had a low scoop neckline for a modern touch and also had a thick waistband to help with support. She also opted to throw on a pair of neutral-colored trousers that were flowy and made from nylon that had crinkles and slits — that zipped — up the middle of the legs towards the hems. Ambrosio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Pete Davidson’s Met Gala ‘Sexy Nun’ Outfit Included a Tunic Dress & Wingtip Boots for a Striking Debut in 2021

Click here to read the full article. As rumors swirl around the 2022 Met Gala — now less than two weeks away — it’s time to reminisce on looks from the 2021 event. Currently at top of mind — particularly as the look’s designer Thom Browne’s Fall 2022 show approaches — is Pete Davidson. Last September, the 2021 Met Gala — which raises funds annually for the Metropolitan Museum of Art — saw an explosion of experimental suiting. Among the Thom Browne-clad army of bespoke skirted men, including Lee Pace and Evan Mock, was Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” star was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Breakup Blues! Shailene Woodley Steps Out With Mop Of Messy Hair After Calling It Quits With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley appears to be feeling the breakup blues. The Divergent actress was spotted out and about in New York City looking downcast while on a coffee run.Woodley and her ex boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, called off their engagement earlier this year following rumors that their political differences proved too much for their sizzling romance. And while reconciliation rumors have been whirling in recent months, it seems they ultimately decided to part ways for good.The Big Littles Lies star was photographed dressed in a casual look on Monday, April 25, sporting a denim on denim ensemble with a jean jacket and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

First Look at Teddy Santis’ New Balance Collection

Click here to read the full article. New Balance is offering the first glimpse of the new Teddy Santis-designed collection that will drop on Friday. Last April, Santis, founder and creative director of New York-based Aimé Leon Dore, was named by the Boston-based sports brand as the creative director of its Made in USA brand, New Balance’s designation for product that has a domestic value of 70 percent or more.More from WWDA First Look at Teddy Santis' New Balance CollectionFall 2022 Trends: Head to Toe LeatherA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS This year also marks the 40th anniversary of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Queen Letizia looks sensational in navy pencil dress for special occassion

Braving the rain on Friday, Queen Letizia joined her husband King Felipe VI at the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Awards, held at the University of Alcalá de Henare. Putting on a stylish display in a recycled bodycon dress by Carolina Herrera, the royal's navy number featured long sleeves, a round neckline and a fitted waistband. Completing her ensemble with a pair of back patent stilettos and diamante hoop earrings, Letizia wrapped up warm in a coordinating fur-trimmed cape.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Means Business in Unexpected Heels & Little White Dress Ahead of UN-Ukraine Meeting

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Amal Clooney was a vision in white today in New York City. That’s no surprise for the stylish attorney. Clooney was seen in a cream high-neck dress with a loose fit that stopped just above the knee. The cream dress was paired with a white coat with brown buttons running down the sides. The lapels of the jacket are just as wide as the jacket itself, taking on an oversized fit over the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Chloë Nailed the "Emo Girl" Fashion Trend in a LBD and Black Lipstick

Chloë is the latest celebrity to embrace the "emo girl" trend. Taking a page out of Willow and Machine Gun Kelly's style book, the "Treat Me" singer wore a black designer dress while attending Burberry and Riccardo Tisci's Lola bag event in Los Angeles on April 20. "i fell in love with an emo girl," Chloë captioned photos of the Burberry look on Instagram, which Halle Bailey, Teyana Taylor, Yara Shahidi, and more commented on with multiple heart-eye emoji.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

39K+
Followers
277
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy